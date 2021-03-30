Advertisement

Permitless carry bill passed by Tennessee General Assembly

The Tennessee General Assembly passed a permitless carry bill Monday.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A bill was passed Monday to allow Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a carry permit.

The Tennessee House voted 64-29 Monday to pass House Bill 786.

The bill was supported by Governor Bill Lee, who listed constitutional carry as one of his 2021 priorities.

The bill now heads to Gov. Lee’s desk.

