Security camera captures burglar in the act inside local Family Dollar Store

A security camera captured burglar in the act inside a Killeen Family Dollar Store.
A security camera captured burglar in the act inside a Killeen Family Dollar Store.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A security camera captured burglar in the act inside a Killeen Family Dollar Store and now police are hoping someone recognizes him.

Officers responded to the break-in at around 6:15 a.m. on March 16 at 412 Fort Hood Street after the burglar triggered an alarm.

They arrived to find the front glass door broken.

No property was missing, but the burglar did about $2,000 damage to the door, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

