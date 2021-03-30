Sources: Multiple Dallas Police officers being investigated for roles in alleged Ponzi scheme

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News has learned that multiple Dallas Police officers are under investigation for their roles in an alleged Ponzi scheme.

Sources say as many as eight to ten officers and possibly more are involved.

They are assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

Sources tell CBS 11 News, the officers are accused of setting up a pyramid operation and collecting cash from other officers who were promised to receive cash returns by bringing more officers into the fraudulent investment.

Most of those who paid into the scheme are officers, but it’s possible some people outside the department were victimized.

Sources say federal authorities are looking at a possible criminal investigation.

The Dallas Police Department provided CBS 11 News with the following statement on the matter:

We can confirm that there is one officer who has been placed on administrative leave regarding the incident you are describing. Because it is an ongoing Public Integrity investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.

