State launches rapid COVID-19 testing program for Texas summer camps

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The state is launching a rapid COVID-19 testing program for Texas summer youth camps licensed by the Department of State Health Services, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced Tuesday.

The TDEM will provide participating summer camps with rapid antigen tests that will be administered to staff members and campers on a voluntary basis.

“As normalcy returns to Texas, we must remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 by identifying positive cases and mitigating any potential outbreaks throughout the state,” Abbott said.

“The COVID-19 Testing Program for Texas Youth Summer Camps will help camps safely operate throughout the summer by quickly identifying positive COVID-19 cases among campers and staff. I encourage qualifying summer camps to apply for this program so that we can continue to keep Texans safe from this virus.”

Camps licensed by DSHS may apply for the program online.

