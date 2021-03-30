Advertisement

State launches rapid COVID-19 testing program for Texas summer camps

The state is launching a rapid COVID-19 testing program for Texas summer camps. (File)
The state is launching a rapid COVID-19 testing program for Texas summer camps. (File)(Leigh Waldman)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The state is launching a rapid COVID-19 testing program for Texas summer youth camps licensed by the Department of State Health Services, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced Tuesday.

The TDEM will provide participating summer camps with rapid antigen tests that will be administered to staff members and campers on a voluntary basis.

“As normalcy returns to Texas, we must remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 by identifying positive cases and mitigating any potential outbreaks throughout the state,” Abbott said.

“The COVID-19 Testing Program for Texas Youth Summer Camps will help camps safely operate throughout the summer by quickly identifying positive COVID-19 cases among campers and staff. I encourage qualifying summer camps to apply for this program so that we can continue to keep Texans safe from this virus.”

Camps licensed by DSHS may apply for the program online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
A motorcyclist who laid his bike down to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver...
Motorcyclist who died after laying bike down to avoid a crash identified
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Navaha Resendiz, 16, died in the rollover accident Saturday.
Teenage Texas girl dies in rollover that left 4 others injured
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS trooper’s friends, neighbors and colleagues prayed for a miracle

Latest News

Nearly 24,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are headed to area providers this week including not...
Nearly 24K doses of COVID-19 vaccine headed to local providers; everyone 16 and older now eligible
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study