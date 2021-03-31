After year-long odyssey, Central Texas pup finally gets ‘furever’ home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After 419 days, Rusty, a two-year-old Central Texas dog, finally found his forever home.

The Humane Society of Central Texas said Rusty first entered the care of the Waco Animal Shelter after the dog’s owners surrendered it as a puppy in February 2020 because he was “hyper.”

Rusty was placed in a foster home for two months and then sent to a rescue in Idaho with several other dogs from Central Texas.

Two months later, the Humane Society said, Rusty was back on that same plane headed back to Waco because the rescue in Idaho said he was not dog friendly, and they were not able to place him in a home.

“Over the next few months, Rusty became depressed and frustrated, causing him to act out in his kennel and be highly reactive toward other dogs,” the Humane Society said.

In November 2020, Rusty was adopted and shelter staff thought he had finally found his forever home. A month later, however, he was back at the Waco Animal Shelter, surrendered for being destructive.

Fortunately, “three things happened that changed the course of Rusty’s life,” the Humane Society said.

First, the Waco Animal Shelter implemented an incredible program called Dogs Playing For Life in which every shelter animal participates in play groups, regardless of their breed, age, behavior, or history.

“Rusty was one of the first dogs to enter a play group, and he did amazing. Shelter staff learned he actually loves dogs,” the Humane Society said.

The second life changing event was that Rusty participated in group behavior training classes sponsored by Greg May Honda.

“Rusty was by far one of the super stars in the group, learning every command and paying close attention to his handler,” the Humane Society said.

The third thing that changed Rusty’s life was a foster home.

“Volunteer and Play Group Coordinator Zane Litle saw Rusty’s potential, and took him home with her to decompress from the shelter environment. He played with her dogs, jumped in the pool, went on social outings, and enjoyed every minute of his time with her. It was clear that Rusty just needed exercise, enrichment, and human and dog interaction, and he could thrive,” the Humane Society said.

Dalton Symm and Celbie Bradshaw visited the Waco Animal Shelter in hopes of adopting one of the shelter’s most challenging dogs.

Pet Matchmaker Chelsea West was thrilled to introduce them to Rusty, especially because she had been Rusty’s handler during the group training sessions.

“Rusty is sometimes a bit aloof, but he warmed right up to the couple, sitting by their side, and allowing them plenty of time to get to know him. Before shelter staff knew it, they were signing the adoption papers,” the Humane Society said.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering a dog, visit the Humane Society of Central Texas at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

