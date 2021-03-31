Advertisement

Baylor-Houston has father-son matchup of assistant coaches

Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Final Four’s Lone Star State semifinal won’t merely match Houston versus Baylor. It also pits father against son.

Alvin Brooks is an assistant coach at Houston. Alvin Brooks III holds the same position at Baylor.

They face off Saturday in an NCAA Tournament semifinal that has both of them scrambling to get as many tickets as possible for relatives.

