Border Patrol K9 sniffs out fentanyl pills hidden inside breakfast burritos

YUMA, ARIZONA (KWTX) - A U.S. Border Patrol canine in the Yuma sector sniffed out several packages of fentanyl pills allegedly hidden inside burritos.

The bust was made Monday at an immigration checkpoint in a Southern Arizona highway.

The canine handler referred the male driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area after the canine alerted agents.

While in secondary, the canine alerted to a black backpack located inside the vehicle.

Agents searched the backpack and discovered several small packages containing fentanyl pills that were stuffed inside breakfast burritos.

A photo of the burritos allegedly containing packages of fentanyl pills. (USBP)

The packages of fentanyl had a combined weight of just over five pounds with an estimated street value of nearly $60,000.

The driver, a 37-year-old U.S. resident, was arrested and the fentanyl was seized and processed per CBP guidelines.

“Smugglers are under the false assumption that they can disguise drugs within food to throw off canines and their handlers. On the contrary, canines have the ability to detect a target odor among a myriad of other odors,” the Border Patrol said.

According to DrugAbuse.gov, fentanyl is a “powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.”

Illegally used fentanyl most often associated with overdose deaths in the U.S. is made in labs and “sold illegally as a powder, dropped onto blotter paper, put in eye droppers and nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like other prescription opioids,” DrugAbuse.gov states.

“Some drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA because it takes very little to produce a high with fentanyl, making it a cheaper option,” the website states.

“This is especially risky when people taking drugs don’t realize they might contain fentanyl as a cheap but dangerous additive.”

