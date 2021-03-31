Campus cops show up to join local softball team during warmups

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen ISD police officers Christopher MacDonald and Officer Dawin Vasquez are making an impression on members of Shoemaker High School’s softball team as they show up to warm up with the players.

The spontaneous moment was first caught on cellphone cameras last week as the Grey Wolves prepared to take on Temple.

Neither officer came prepared with a glove but that didn’t stop them from rolling ground balls.

“I love that the officers play ball with us because of the fact that it shows how involved they are with our community and our school,” said junior player Madelyn Morua.

It was a feeling shared by junior Zugiely De Jesus Garcia.

“It was a really fun moment because he used his time to play with me. I am excited about it,” she said.

Player Melanie Garay said getting to play a sport with a cop is something she never envisioned doing.

“We really appreciate the cops coming out here to play with us,” Garay said.

“It’s not something you see every day and it feels really great.”

And that’s the reason Officer MacDonald said he jumped in to play.

“As a school police officer what we normally do is look for any opportunity to engage with our students,” MacDonald said.

“These kids don’t normally see or experience a police officer in a positive environment just playing catch with them.”

MacDonald came to Killeen ISD after spending six years at Belton ISD.

He loves sports and when he returned to the girls’ game Tuesday night, he came prepared with a glove.

“As a school police officer, that’s our primary goal.

“(What) most people don’t understand, is we’re not primarily law enforcement officers. We are generally a trusted adult for kids on campus and part of that job is just having fun with them and showing them that we are not a scary uniform with a badge but someone they can talk to and engage with and someone who will actually talk to them.”

“So, we can take that opportunity to know them and see them when there’s not anything bad going on. That’s a huge win for everyone.”

The officers must have been good luck, parents say, because the Grey Wolves won both games for which they were prepped by the officers.

