Lifelong shelter dog returned after a single day with new owners

Rusty has spent most of his life in shelters and after it appeared he had finally found his...
Rusty has spent most of his life in shelters and after it appeared he had finally found his forever home, he was returned to the shelter after a single day.(Humane Society of Central Texas)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rusty, a two-year-old Central Texas dog, thought he had finally found his forever home, but is now back at the Waco Animal Shelter after a spending a single day with his new owners.

Earlier Wednesday, the Humane Society of Central Texas announced Rusty had finally been adopted after spending 419 days in shelters.

Rusty first entered the care of the Waco Animal Shelter after the dog’s owners surrendered it as a puppy in February 2020 because he was “hyper.”

Rusty was placed in a foster home for two months and then sent to a rescue in Idaho with several other dogs from Central Texas.

Two months later, the Humane Society said, Rusty was back on that same plane headed back to Waco because the rescue in Idaho said he was not dog friendly, and they were not able to place him in a home.

“Over the next few months, Rusty became depressed and frustrated, causing him to act out in his kennel and be highly reactive toward other dogs,” the Humane Society said.

In November 2020, Rusty was adopted and shelter staff thought he had finally found his forever home. A month later, however, he was back at the Waco Animal Shelter, surrendered for being destructive.

A couple visited the Waco Animal Shelter in hopes of adopting one of the shelter’s most challenging dogs.

The couple was introduced to Rusty and they took him home, but returned the dog a day later because he is “too much work,” the Humane Society said.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Rusty, visit the Waco Animal Shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

