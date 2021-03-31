COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy high among Texas Republicans, poll shows

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In Texas and around the country, data show that a person’s willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine depends heavily on the political party to which they belong.

A February 2021 poll conducted by the University of Texas at Austin and The Texas Tribune found that 59% of Texas Republicans did not plan to receive the vaccine or were unsure about it, compared with 25% of Texas Democrats.

Further, the poll found that white Republicans in Texas are the demographic group most opposed to receiving the vaccine in the state.

Polls in other states have recorded similar results.

Political scientists and public health experts attribute the wide gulf in attitudes toward the vaccine to several factors.

“Republican-leaning individuals in Texas and elsewhere, to the extent that they were paying attention to President Trump and his rhetoric and actions — for example, not wearing masks — could have a perception that the virus is not very serious,” Tim Callaghan, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at Texas A&M University, told KWTX.

Matt Motta, an assistant professor of political science at Oklahoma State University, told KWTX that the numbers might be a sign of Republicans “reacting to President Joe Biden’s presidency.”

He drew a parallel to last year when some Democrats said they were hesitant to get the vaccine when now-Vice President Kamala Harris signaled she might not trust a vaccine approved by the Trump Administration.

Motta also said that studies on vaccine hesitancy show that Republicans have traditionally been less willing to trust scientists and, therefore, less willing to receive vaccines.

Meanwhile, Callaghan said an anti-vaccine movement gained steam in Texas in 2015.

“We started to see the emergence of anti-vaccine groups like Texans for Vaccine Choice and other groups that started to advocate and lobby in the state capitol on behalf of their positions,” said Callaghan.

“And they started to pick up followers across the state,” he added.

Jon Ker, who sits on the State Republican Executive Committee, told KWTX he does not think vaccine hesitancy has much to do with political parties.

“I don’t think it’s because they’re Republican or Democrat or Independent or nothing,” Ker said.

“I think it’s an evaluation on their own personal basis what are the risks that they see in taking it,” he said.

Motta said that, if a significant chunk of the population decides to skip the COVID-19 vaccine, that could present a significant public health challenge, especially as the country tries to reach 70–90% herd immunity.

He said that better messaging is needed.

“We need more Republican members of Congress — especially Republican members of Congress and other political elites who are close to President Trump’s orbit — choosing to get the vaccine, doing it publicly and letting others know that the vaccine is worth their time and worth everyone else’s time,” Motta said.

