Advertisement

Delta to join other US airlines in ending empty middle seats

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a Delta Air Lines flight after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Delta's announcement Wednesday, March 31, reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Delta’s announcement Wednesday reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.

At one time, several other airlines including Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue had also limited seating, while United never did and American did only for a short time.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1, giving Delta the confidence to sell flights to full capacity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men and two women are facing drug charges after an early-morning chase following an...
Four face drug charges after early-morning Central Texas chase
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
Javier Ambler,40, died after deputies repeatedly used a stun gun on him after a traffic chase.
Deputies indicted in death of former Central Texas high school football player
Cynthia Laird was killed by a falling tree during Saturday's EF-2 tornado in Deadwood.
Texas man was holding wife’s hand, praying during tornado, then falling tree killed her
Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue baby thrown into Rio Grande by smugglers

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the...
1 of Biden’s pooches drops doggie doo in White House hallway
An Italian mafia fugitive was caught in the Dominican Republic after appearing on YouTube...
Italian fugitive arrested after appearing in YouTube cooking videos
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
Fire early Wednesday at a Texas travel center destroyed five 18-wheelers.
Fire at Texas travel center destroys five 18-wheelers
Raven Soto, who would have turned 16 Wednesday and Avery Soto, 12, died in the fire.
Trailer fire claims lives of two Texas girls; one would have turned 16 Wednesday