Few degrees above freezing tonight

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Behind our cold front that pushed through today - we will have some cold temperatures tonight. Lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s - with the lack in moisture there shouldn’t be any frost but it will be cold and you may want to bring in some of the potted plants that may not do well in the cold night.

Our winds will be from the north/northeast tonight but not as strong, they calm down to only around 5 to 10mph. We will have a mostly clear sky tonight, tomorrow, and into Friday. We have high pressure building in that will keep us quiet for the rest of the work week. The next two days will be similar; lows in the 30s, sunshine through the day, and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Easter weekend will bring in a just a few more clouds in and maybe a shower or two on Saturday. Rain chance are not high but want to mention the chance for a few dodgy showers for any outdoor plans. Easter Sunday look dry for us and highs return to the 70s. Slow warm up into next week too, with high returning to the mid and upper 80s for the middle of next week! Some minor rain chance do pop back up in the forecast *possibly* for the end of next week.

