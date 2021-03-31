Advertisement

Lee County woman arrested for murder of man found dead in the road

Jennifer Redden Kramer, 41, is charged with the murder of Christopher Michael Gonzales, 32.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE, Texas (KBTX) - One person is being charged with murder after a man’s body was found in the middle of a Lee County road.

Jennifer Redden Kramer, 41, of Blue, was charged with murder. On March 27, just before midnight, Emergency Medical Services responded to a call of a man laying on County Road 306, near the Blue community. When they got there, authorities said the man was dead and had multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The victim was later identified by fingerprints as Christopher Michael Gonzales, 32, according to investigators. After identifying Gonzales, Sgt. Investigator Vance Weltner and Texas Ranger Brent Barina were able to identify and interview Kramer that same day.

Kramer confessed to the murder, authorities said, and led investigators to corroborating evidence. Lee County Sheriff’s investigators said Kramer was Gonzales’ roommate. She is currently being held in Lee County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

