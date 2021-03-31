WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local crews respond to morning house fire

At 7:52 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to 1711 Live Oak Avenue after several calls from neighbors in reference to a house fire.

There is a heavy first-responder presence here.

Second alarm came in at 8:13 due to the volume of fire reported and a person possibly trapped.

Seven engines, two trucks, four command units, and 33 firefighter were on scene.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Much of that was due to hanging power lines preventing access to rear of house.

Traffic is being diverted.

Crews are still searching the house.

It’s unclear how many people were at home or who lived there.

Live Oak is blocked off between 17th and 18th Streets.

Also, 17th is also blocked off in this area.

It’s unclear of course, how the fire started.

The fire is under investigation at this time, including origin and cause.

However, officials did not rule out anything suspicious.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.