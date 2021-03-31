Advertisement

Local crews respond to morning house fire

Morning house fire in Northwest Waco
Morning house fire in Northwest Waco(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local crews respond to morning house fire

At 7:52 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to 1711 Live Oak Avenue after several calls from neighbors in reference to a house fire.

There is a heavy first-responder presence here.

Second alarm came in at 8:13 due to the volume of fire reported and a person possibly trapped.

Seven engines, two trucks, four command units, and 33 firefighter were on scene.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Much of that was due to hanging power lines preventing access to rear of house.

Traffic is being diverted.

Crews are still searching the house.

It’s unclear how many people were at home or who lived there.

Live Oak is blocked off between 17th and 18th Streets.

Also, 17th is also blocked off in this area.

It’s unclear of course, how the fire started.

The fire is under investigation at this time, including origin and cause.

However, officials did not rule out anything suspicious.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men and two women are facing drug charges after an early-morning chase following an...
Four face drug charges after early-morning Central Texas chase
Javier Ambler,40, died after deputies repeatedly used a stun gun on him after a traffic chase.
Deputies indicted in death of former Central Texas high school football player
Cynthia Laird was killed by a falling tree during Saturday's EF-2 tornado in Deadwood.
Texas man was holding wife’s hand, praying during tornado, then falling tree killed her
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy high among Texas Republicans, poll shows
Texas Vaccine Hesitancy
Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue 6-month-old baby thrown into river by smugglers
Yvonne Nicole Perez, 17, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on March 24.
Alert issued for missing Texas teenager believed to be at risk discontinued
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact