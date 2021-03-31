Advertisement

S&P 500 climbs, closing out its 4th straight quarterly gain

Stocks closed mostly higher Wednesday on Wall Street. (File)
Stocks closed mostly higher Wednesday on Wall Street. (File)(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks closed mostly higher Wednesday on Wall Street, clinching the 4th straight quarterly gain for the S&P 500.

The benchmark index rose 0.4% Wednesday, bringing its gain for the first three months of the year to 5.8%.

The gain for the index, which tracks large U.S. companies, was eclipsed by the 12.4% jump in a popular index tracking small-company stocks.

Investors have favored smaller companies for months in anticipation that the U.S. economy will pick up this year as more people get vaccinated and as more pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Investors are waiting to hear details about President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men and two women are facing drug charges after an early-morning chase following an...
Four face drug charges after early-morning Central Texas chase
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
Javier Ambler,40, died after deputies repeatedly used a stun gun on him after a traffic chase.
Deputies indicted in death of former Central Texas high school football player
Cynthia Laird was killed by a falling tree during Saturday's EF-2 tornado in Deadwood.
Texas man was holding wife’s hand, praying during tornado, then falling tree killed her
Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue baby thrown into Rio Grande by smugglers

Latest News

In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, an Amazon worker walks down steps in a company office...
Amazon to bring workers back to offices by fall
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from right, leaves the Georgia State Capitol Building after he...
Under pressure, some Ga. corporate leaders slam voting bill
In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk past a Microsoft office in New York.
Microsoft wins $22 billion deal making headsets for US Army
This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida...
GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk