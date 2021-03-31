Stolen Mission Waco food truck found near Houston landfill

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mission Waco’s Urban Edibles food truck, which was stolen more than a week, ago, has been found near a Houston landfill.

“Unfortunately, almost everything inside was taken. But God is still good, and we’ll find a way forward,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

Thanks to everyone who advocated to help find our beloved food truck! It was found near a landfill in Houston.... Posted by Mission Waco on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The food truck, which the group described as an “incredible resource” that allowed it to host “community gatherings, weddings, and all kinds of other events,” was taken early in the morning on March 21.

Surveillance video showed a man walking around the area just before it was stolen.

“We got a call from one of our food market staffers asking if we had known anything about anyone using the food truck and we were like, ‘No’. He’s like, ‘Well, it’s gone,’” Mission Waco Associate Executive Director of Programs Carlton Willis said after the theft.

Surveillance video also showed a two-toned Dodge Ram truck pulling into the lot where Mission Waco had locked up the food truck.

The truck hooked up to the food truck and drove away with it.

“They cut the cables that tied it down, broke the cinder blocks driving over them,” Willis said.

“It was devastating. That truck has sat there for years and no one has ever bothered it. "

The food truck is used for catering and job training for anyone who wanted to go into the food service industry.

