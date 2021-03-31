Texas Rangers rescue 6-month-old baby thrown into river by smugglers

ROMA, Texas (KWTX) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety authorities with the South Texas Special Operations Group, Texas Rangers Division were able to rescue a 6-month-old baby girl who was thrown into the Rio Grande River by smugglers.

DPS also says the child’s mother was assaulted by the smugglers resulting in a broken leg.

The Special Operations Group assisted U.S. Border Patrol in the incident.

According to Facebook post “this specialized group is a highly trained tactical team whose primary responsibility is to carry out specific missions, usually along the Texas-Mexico border region or wherever needed. The team is designed to conduct both overt and extended covert operations in remote areas where conventional law enforcement cannot operate. The teams focus is to gather intelligence, conduct interdiction, and disruption of criminal activity usually associated with drug cartels.”

Our South Texas Special Operations Group, Texas Rangers Division, are an integral asset in border security. On 03/16/21,... Posted by Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

