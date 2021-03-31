Advertisement

Texas Rangers rescue 6-month-old baby thrown into river by smugglers

The child’s mother had her leg broken by the smugglers
Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River(Texas DPS)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (KWTX) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety authorities with the South Texas Special Operations Group, Texas Rangers Division were able to rescue a 6-month-old baby girl who was thrown into the Rio Grande River by smugglers.

DPS also says the child’s mother was assaulted by the smugglers resulting in a broken leg.

The Special Operations Group assisted U.S. Border Patrol in the incident.

According to Facebook post “this specialized group is a highly trained tactical team whose primary responsibility is to carry out specific missions, usually along the Texas-Mexico border region or wherever needed. The team is designed to conduct both overt and extended covert operations in remote areas where conventional law enforcement cannot operate. The teams focus is to gather intelligence, conduct interdiction, and disruption of criminal activity usually associated with drug cartels.”

Our South Texas Special Operations Group, Texas Rangers Division, are an integral asset in border security. On 03/16/21,...

Posted by Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
A motorcyclist who laid his bike down to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver...
Motorcyclist who died after laying bike down to avoid a crash identified
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Navaha Resendiz, 16, died in the rollover accident Saturday.
Teenage Texas girl dies in rollover that left 4 others injured
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS trooper’s friends, neighbors and colleagues prayed for a miracle

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy high among Texas Republicans, poll shows
Texas Vaccine Hesitancy
A new UT Austin/Texas Tribune poll finds that willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is...
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy high among Texas Republicans, poll shows
A migrant and her daughter wait for their turn at the intake area of the Donna Department of...
Migrant kids crowded into Texas facility as space runs low
Yvonne Nicole Perez, 17, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on March 24.
Alert issued for missing Texas teenager believed to be at risk discontinued