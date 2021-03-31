Advertisement

Trailer fire claims lives of two Texas girls; one would have turned 16 Wednesday

Raven Soto, who would have turned 16 Wednesday and Avery Soto, 12, died in the fire.
By KCBD
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The community of Post in West Texas is mourning the loss of two teenage girls who died in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Post Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire just after 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Emergency Management Coordinator Michael Isbell says the trailer home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and it took about 15 minutes for crews to put out the flames.

The girls’ parents and another sibling were not home at the time of the fire.

Post ISD Superintendent Heath Dickson says grief counselors are available for students and faculty if needed.

