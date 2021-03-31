Waco: Local doctor reflects on pandemic on National Doctor’s Day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tuesday was National Doctor’s Day, and while this past year was difficult for all healthcare workers, a local doctor said it has also been a rewarding year.

Dr. William McCunniff is a family medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White. He said the past year has been unlike anything he’s ever experienced during his career as a doctor.

McCunniff said throughout the year, there were a lot of changes as doctors and healthcare workers adapted to caring for people during the pandemic.

There have been a lot of unknowns throughout the pandemic, and McCunniff said that was one of the more challenging parts. He said doctors always want to give their patients the most accurate information, but information was always changing.

Sometimes, it was different information than what doctors had agreed upon before, like the importance of wearing masks. Dr. McCunniff said the pandemic has been full of learning opportunities, for himself and patients.

“We’ve encountered different things and different environments with having to educate patients on how to take care of themselves in regard to the virus, but also educating patients on hey, it’s not time to forget about your other chronic medical issues,” Dr. McCunniff said.

As a family care physician, McCunniff said he is focusing on reminding people to continue to care for themselves and he is encouraging preventative care. He added the decisions we make now about our health can affect us for decades in the future.

McCunniff said it is really amazing to reflect on how much has changed in the last year. At the beginning of the pandemic, McCunniff said he spoke with patients who were scared about their COVID-19 diagnosis.

Now, a little more than a year later, he is giving out vaccines to his patients.

“It’s just absolutely amazing to see how we’ve identified the virus and transformed all the way to that vaccine and being able to give that vaccine to patients,” McCunniff said. “And to see that joy that’s on their face and that sense of hey, I’ve got it, it’s going to be okay.”

While Tuesday was National Doctor’s Day, McCunniff said all of the progress over the past year would not be possible without nurses, scientists, hospital staff and other healthcare workers.

