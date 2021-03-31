Waco: Service organization gives free totes full of goodies to cancer patients

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Altrusa of Waco is hoping to bring comfort to those undergoing cancer treatment.

The service organization is giving out free totes full of goodies like a hand-made blanket, games, hand sanitizer, and a headscarf for those facing the challenge of cancer.

Altrusa usually holds an annual Cancer Escape Spa Day, but was not able to make that happen this year because the pandemic.

This was to have been their 15th year.

Instead, they are offering these bags to continue to show their support.

“We understand the trauma that goes on with this and if we can help lighten someone’s day,” Vicky Cohen with Altrusa of Waco said.

“When that person’s day is lightened, the family is helped.”

To get your hands on one of these totes, contact Vicky Cohen and she will bring one to you.

Email: Wacoaltrusa@gmail.com.

Cell: 254-722-4280.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.