Waco: Wellness center helps teens cope during an anxious time

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a year into the pandemic, people are still experiencing a lot of stress, and teenagers are no exception. A local wellness center is working to help teens find healthy ways to work through their emotions.

Complex Physical Therapy and Wellness has been holding support groups for teens dealing with anxiety over the past several months. Teens meet once a week and they’re able to talk about their anxiety, and some ways to work through it.

Compleo counselor Grant Williams said they had been hearing about the need for a support group for some time, especially once the pandemic started.

Williams said the pandemic and all the changes it brought caused a lot of stress, and in turn, anxiety. He said the group therapy is a chance to talk with a therapist, but also with other teens.

Williams said the group aspect helps teens see they’re not alone.

“They can be in a pretty dark place, they can be dealing with anxiety pretty regularly, they can be having some pretty serious symptoms,” Williams said. “So even after being able to meet a few times, they can label some things, they can have some names for the other emotions they’re feeling.”

Williams said teens can experience a lot of social anxiety, and since they may not be in school as regularly, they’re not practicing talking with other people their age. When it comes to anxiety, Williams said people often just avoid dealing with it, so then the anxiety gets worse.

The support group is a place where teens can work through those challenges.

“This group is an opportunity to be able to deal with these problems as they come,” Williams said. “And have the real time experience of being able to talk about anxiety with other people, not just a therapist.”

The current support group just ended, but if you know a teen who may be interested, you can contact Compleo at 254-892-4957 or info@compleowaco.com.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.