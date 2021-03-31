Whataburger thanks employees for ‘incredibly hard year,’ issues $90 million in bonuses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whataburger on Tuesday announced it was thanking its employees - which it describes as “family members - for working through through an “incredibly hard” 2020.

In a statement, the iconic Texas burger chain said it set aside $90 million in bonuses in addition to employees getting emergency pay and Whataburger doubling its 401(k) matching for the year.

“The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year’s crippling winter storms. We are so humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during this time,” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO.

“And we wanted to help ensure that our Family Members and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great Pride, Care and Love. Our Family Members and guests are the foundation of our success, and we are grateful for both.”

