10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: Easter Egg Hunt Edition

(KWTX) - Looking for Easter egg hunts happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have a list of hunts around Central Texas this weekend!

WACO

Mentor Waco, Edwards Chapel, and The New Black Collective hosts a city-wide Easter Egg Hunt Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m. Enjoy food, fun, and an get your [egg] hunt on!

Victorious Life Church hosts EasterFest 2021 - a full Easter Sunday Celebration with individual family Easter egg hunts - you’ll get a Family Egg Kit Registration and an area for your family to hide and search for those eggs. There will be local food trucks for great on-site lunch options. More fun on Sunday with bouncy houses, silent auction, and so much more.

Journey Church in China Spring a post-service Easter egg hunt. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets!

St. Alban’s in Waco will also offer an egg hunt on the lawn at 11:15 AM.

Bridge Church in Waco has a life-size Candy Land egg hunt Sunday at 11 am. Play life size Candy Land where you become the game piece. along with free food, photos with the Easter Bunny, bounce house, and prizes.

Saturday at 11:00 a.m. head to Trinity at Badger Ranch for a great Easter Egg Hunt! This free event is open to anyone in the Waco area - hunt eggs and enjoy a free hot dog lunch!

Take the kids to Harley-Davidson of Waco Saturday from 1 to 3 pm to hunt Easter eggs and take pictures with the Harley-Davidson Easter Bunny!

The Easter Keg Hunt is a downtown Waco scavenger hunt on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where teams solve clues, riddles, and compete in games to find Easter Kegs. Fastest team to locate all the spots, including the Golden Keg, wins. Teams can consist of 3-8 players! Acceptable forms of Transportation – Walking, Running, and the Downtown Trolley! Teams must go in order of clues and return all clues to Barnett’s at finish.

TEMPLE/BELTON

The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Sunday at the department, 6308 Sparta Road, Belton.

United Methodist Church Foundation is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday after its service at the church, 10751 W. Adams Ave.

The Robinson Family Farm is open for Easter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The fun includes, a helicopter egg drop at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, Easter bunny visit, corn cannons, live music, farm animals, barrel train, photo ops, & more!

Dyess Grove Baptist Church in has a free Easter Egg Hunt and potluck luncheon Sunday from 12-1. Everyone is welcome!

Temple Elks Lodge #138, in collaboration with the Heart of Central Texas Independent Living (HOCTIL), Downs But Not Out, and the His Kids Special Needs Ministry at Temple Bible Church, is hosting the 9th Annual DRIVE THRU Easter Celebration for Children with Special Needs and their Siblings on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 11:00am-1:00pm at The Elks Lodge. Children and families will remain in their car but will be provided with a treat bag, bagged hot dog lunch, and photo opportunity with the Easter bunny.

KILLEEN

The city of Killeen is hosting a drive-thru Easter event called EGGSperience on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Killeen Special Events Center. This year’s event is a totally new EGGSperience. It will be a drive-through in order to maintain social distancing. Adults can bring children in vehicles to receive goody bags filled with treats. Children must be present to receive bags. The Easter Bunny will be there to wave at kids and kids at heart, so be sure to wave back. The event is free and open to children ages 12 and under and special needs youth ages 20 and under.

Journey Church Killeen Easter event on Saturday from 4pm-6pm. This is a free, community event for the entire Bell County area, which will include: Easter egg hunt, horse rides, hayrides, hotdogs, popcorn, games, family portraits, and more!

Residents of Yowell Ranch are having an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday behind the playground/pool on Malmaison Drive.

Easter egg hunt at Skyline Baptist Church Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

COPPERAS COVE

Decor and More in the Dollar Tree shopping strip in Copperas Cove will be hosting an Easter egg hunt inside the store on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be games for the kids, an egg hunt, and filled Easter baskets for prizes.

Join Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove for a fun scavenger hunt that will take you “all around the town” getting all kind of Easter goodies along the way.

LAMPASAS

Putters & Gutters Fun Center will host an Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. Children age 3-6 will go from 10 to 10:15 a.m. Children 7-10 will go from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. Children 11-14 will go from 11 to 11:15 a.m. Eggs will be stuffed with candy, as well as free bowling and mini golf games. There will be a golden egg for each age group with a special prize.

Open Gate Cowboy Church is hosting their 2nd Annual Community Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at W.M. Brook Park. Children age 0-3 will hunt at 10 a.m., children age 4-6 will hunt at 10:25 a.m., children will hunt at 10:50 a.m. and children age 11-13 will hunt at 11:15 a.m. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 9:30 a.m.

HOLLAND

The Slice of Heaven Educational Farm has an Eggs-tra Special Easter happening on Satruday from 12 to 5 pm. Bring a basket and hop on over for some egg hunting fun, pictures with the bunnies, crafts and more!

ROGERS

First Baptist Church in Rodgers has a community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at 10am! Children up to 5th grade. Three separate hunts: Group 1-infant through 3 years old Group 2-PreK through 2nd grade Group 3-3rd through 5th grade

SALADO

The Salado United Methodist Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The egg hunt is broken down by age with staggered start times, and each hunt has some grand prizes. The Easter bunny is available for free pictures. Kona Ice will be on site and prepackaged snacks and drinks will be available.

GEORGETOWN

Sweet Eats Fruit Farm has Easter Egg Hunts every 30 minutes Saturday & Sunday. General admission is $12.99 per person.

Know of another Easter event this weekend? Or want you event featured in an upcoming ‘10 Things’ segment? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

