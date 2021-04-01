Advertisement

Alert issued for missing Texas woman believed to be ‘in imminent danger’

Janada Shyetta Morrison, 31, was last seen in Universal City. Authorities are looking for a...
Janada Shyetta Morrison, 31, was last seen in Universal City. Authorities are looking for a gray 2016 Chrysler 200 in connection with her disappearance.(DPS)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert was issued Thursday evening for a missing Texas woman believed to be “in imminent danger.”

Janada Shyetta Morrison, 31, was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Universal City.

Authorities are looking for a gray 2016 Chrysler 200 with Texas license NKR9185 in connection with her disappearance.

Morrison is 5-foot-8, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

