Alert issued in Texas for missing woman believed to be ‘in imminent danger’ discontinued

Janada Shyetta Morrison, 31, was last seen in Universal City. Authorities are looking for a...
Janada Shyetta Morrison, 31, was last seen in Universal City. Authorities are looking for a gray 2016 Chrysler 200 in connection with her disappearance.(DPS)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert issued Thursday evening for a missing woman believed to be “in imminent danger” was discontinued Friday afternoon.

No further details were provided.

The initial alert said Janada Shyetta Morrison, 31, was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Universal City, but a subsequent alert said military police at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., were searching for her and that she was last seen Wednesday in Saint Robert, Mo.

The alert did not say whether she is a soldier, but did say she was dressed in “civilian attire.”

Authorities are looking for a gray 2016 Chrysler 200 with Texas license NKR9185 in connection with her disappearance.

Morrison is 5-foot-8, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Leonard Wood Military Police Department at (573)-596-0579.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

