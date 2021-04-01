Advertisement

Bell County arranges for a large-scale COVId-19 vaccination site

Bell County has reached an agreement with a company to set up a large-scale COVID-19...
Bell County has reached an agreement with a company to set up a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to all adults in Texas, officials in Bell County say they are seeing a huge increase in demand.

In hopes of meeting that need, the Bell County Commissioners Court reached an agreement with the company Curative, which will set up a large sale vaccine site for first and second doses and will hire residents to operate it.

“They’ve been doing it in other communities around the state and have had a lot of success,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said.

Commissioners are inspecting possible locations around the county for the company to set up, but hope to have the site up and running by the middle or end of April.

Until then the county plans to continue running its vaccine hubs, but say as the eligibility increases, the number of people volunteering is decreasing.

It takes dozens of volunteers, many of whom are not medically trained, to keep the large scale vaccine sites running, and Stafford says volunteers can get a shot at the end of their shift.

Information about volunteering is available online.

