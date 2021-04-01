Advertisement

Bond set at $1.35 million for Central Texas man charged with child indecency

Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested Thursday morning.
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested Thursday morning.(Jail Photo)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bond is set at more than $1 million for a Leon County man arrested Thursday on warrants charging six counts of indecency with a child.

Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested Thursday morning at the Willow Oaks Apartments in Jewett, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He was taken to the Leon County Jail.

The arrest involved members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On 4/1/2021, members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue baby thrown into Rio Grande by smugglers
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
Fire early Wednesday at a Texas travel center destroyed five 18-wheelers.
Fire at Texas travel center destroys five 18-wheelers
Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in the accident. (File)
Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for fallen DPS trooper
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper

Latest News

A three-vehicle crash involving a state trooper left one dead. (File)
Three-vehicle crash involving DPS trooper leaves one dead
Texas quarterback Colt McCoy throws against Ohio State during the first quarter of the Fiesta...
Colt McCoy joined forces with rich UT alumni to pressure university to keep ‘The Eyes of Texas,’ emails show
Christopher Grider was picked up by his wife from the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma...
Judge to consider gag order in case of local businessman charged in U.S. Capitol riot
The motorcycle hit the front left side of the SUV, exploded on impact, and was engulfed in...
Texas man dies in fiery motorcycle crash after leading officers on high-speed chase