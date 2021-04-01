Bond set at $1.35 million for Central Texas man charged with child indecency

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bond is set at more than $1 million for a Leon County man arrested Thursday on warrants charging six counts of indecency with a child.

Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested Thursday morning at the Willow Oaks Apartments in Jewett, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He was taken to the Leon County Jail.

The arrest involved members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.

