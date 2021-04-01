Advertisement

Capitol Police watchdog issues scathing report on Capitol riot

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Inspector General for the United States Capitol Police has issued a scathing preliminary report about how the department handled the Capitol riot earlier this year.

The IG found the department failed to send out intelligence from as early as Dec 30, suggesting Jan. 6 protesters may have been inclined to become violent.

The report also states police weren’t prepared for demonstrations planned for that date.

The department was criticized in the report for failing to pass along a memo from the FBI’s Norfolk office that warned about potential violence.

The riot left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Nearly 140 law enforcement officers were also injured.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue baby thrown into Rio Grande by smugglers
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
Fire early Wednesday at a Texas travel center destroyed five 18-wheelers.
Fire at Texas travel center destroys five 18-wheelers
Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in the accident. (File)
Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for fallen DPS trooper
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction in Chauvin trial testimony
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden holds first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push
A three-vehicle crash involving a state trooper left one dead. (File)
Three-vehicle crash involving DPS trooper leaves one dead