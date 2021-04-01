Advertisement

CBP officers seize $8.4 million in meth at Texas port of entry

CBP officers removed and seized 264 packages weighing 421 pounds.
CBP officers removed and seized 264 packages weighing 421 pounds.(Customs and Border Protection)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $8,421,500 worth of methamphetamine hidden in a commercial shipment of fresh produce arriving from Mexico.

“This interception of dangerous drugs truly exemplifies the teamwork of our officers working at our cargo facility,” said Hidalgo-Pharr-Anzalduas Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

“With the use of high-tech equipment such as our x-ray systems, our officers are able to detect anomalies within shipments and target those areas of interest, which can produce positive results such as this significant interdiction.”

The seizure happened on March 28, 2021 when a tractor-trailer hauling a commercial shipment of fresh broccoli arrived from Mexico a the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility.

A CBP officer referred the tractor to secondary examination, where officers conducting a thorough secondary inspection detected packages of alleged methamphetamine.

CBP officers removed and seized 264 packages weighing 421 pounds of the drug and seized the tractor-trailer.

Federal officials said the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

CBP did not provide information regarding the driver of the tractor.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue baby thrown into Rio Grande by smugglers
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
Fire early Wednesday at a Texas travel center destroyed five 18-wheelers.
Fire at Texas travel center destroys five 18-wheelers
Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in the accident. (File)
Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for fallen DPS trooper

Latest News

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was released on bond after his arrest. (File)
Ex-sheriff charged again with evidence tampering in death of former local high school player
Rowena and Miles Speight
Central Texas teen accused of stabbing, killing police officer mother to death
The fifth annual Easter Eggstravaganza hosted by Elite Therapy Center and No Limitations will...
Special Easter egg hunt planned for some special Central Texas children
A three-vehicle crash involving a state trooper left one dead. (File)
Three-vehicle crash involving DPS trooper leaves one dead