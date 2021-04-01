CBP officers seize $8.4 million in meth at Texas port of entry

PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $8,421,500 worth of methamphetamine hidden in a commercial shipment of fresh produce arriving from Mexico.

“This interception of dangerous drugs truly exemplifies the teamwork of our officers working at our cargo facility,” said Hidalgo-Pharr-Anzalduas Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

“With the use of high-tech equipment such as our x-ray systems, our officers are able to detect anomalies within shipments and target those areas of interest, which can produce positive results such as this significant interdiction.”

The seizure happened on March 28, 2021 when a tractor-trailer hauling a commercial shipment of fresh broccoli arrived from Mexico a the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility.

A CBP officer referred the tractor to secondary examination, where officers conducting a thorough secondary inspection detected packages of alleged methamphetamine.

CBP officers removed and seized 264 packages weighing 421 pounds of the drug and seized the tractor-trailer.

Federal officials said the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

CBP did not provide information regarding the driver of the tractor.

