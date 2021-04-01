Central Texas COVID-19 case total rises by exactly 100 for second straight day

(KWTX) - The total number of confirmed cases in Central Texas rose to 75,866 Thursday, increasing by exactly 100 for a second straight day, and state data showed no additional deaths from the virus in the region.

Local reports, however, showed eight more deaths in Navarro County and one more in Bell County.

COVID-19 has now claimed as many as 1,621 lives in Central Texas, but according to Department of State Health Services data Thursday the regional death toll was 1,595 including 395 Bell County residents, 15 fewer than the local count of 410; 33 Bosque County residents; 83 Coryell County residents; 31 Falls County residents; 48 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 104 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 73 Limestone County residents; 461 McLennan County residents, 13 more than the local count of 448; 45 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 118 Thursday to 47,522.

DSHS reported 2,515 additional confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, 2,409 of them new.

At least 93,718 cases were active Thursday, an estimated 2,641,072 residents who contracted the virus have recovered, and 2,954 were hospitalized, almost 90 fewer than on Wednesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 47 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 21 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity Thursday was 5.43%, about the same as on Wednesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

The state is launching a rapid COVID-19 testing program for Texas summer youth camps licensed by the Department of State Health Services.

The TDEM will provide participating summer camps with rapid antigen tests that will be administered to staff members and campers on a voluntary basis.

Camps licensed by DSHS may apply for the program online.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATIONS

The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments. Residents may create profiles and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call l 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to enroll.

As of Thursday, 171,363 or 23% of all residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking had received a first dose and 106,162 or 14.2% were fully vaccinated.

Statewide 7,595,073 or 30.1% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 4,154,353 or 16.9% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Data Thursday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County 51,790 residents, or 19% of those 16 and older had received the first dose, and 33,123 or 12.1% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 53,375 residents, or 26.6% of those 16 and older have received one dose, and 33,503 or 16.7% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 31.8% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 15.9% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 15% have received one and 9.7% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 23.5% have received one and 14.9% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 20% have received one dose and 10.4% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 38.5% have received one dose and 22.1% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 28.4% have received one dose and 16.3% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 20.9% have received one dose and 11.7% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 23.6% have received one dose and 11.7% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 21.3% have received one dose and 13.4% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 28.1% have received one dose and 16% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 33.5% have received one dose and 21% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 32.8% have received one dose and 21.5% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 26.7% have received one and 16.6% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 23% have received one dose and 8% are fully vaccinated.

More than a million initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine were due to be shipped to providers around the state this week and nearly 24,000 of them were headed for vaccination hub sites, clinics, supermarkets, and pharmacies in Central Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services expected another 200,000 initial doses to be available directly from the federal government to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers, and also ordered 587,950 second doses of vaccine for those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine a few weeks ago.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated, although state officials say those 80 and older should be moved to the front of the line, regardless of whether they have appointments.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for residents who are 16 and 17, state health officials said.

The state allocated 13,200 doses to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

DSHS did not show an allocation for the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, but Navarro Regional Hospital is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, part of the 10,770 doses allocated to other area providers.

Limestone and Robertson counties are among 35 statewide picked to participate in the fifth week of the state’s Save Our Seniors program under which state and local officials coordinate either to provide drive-thru vaccination to older residents or to administer the vaccine directly to homebound seniors.

“As Texas expands vaccine eligibility, we will continue to utilize the Save Our Seniors program to make sure that seniors who wish to get vaccinated are able to quickly receive their first and second doses,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District Thursday reported the death of another resident diagnosed with the virus, a Killeen woman in her 60s, raising the county’s death toll to 409.

The health district also reported another 19 cases of the virus, increasing the county’s total to 21,523.

At least 293 cases were active Thursday and 20,821 residents have recovered.

State data showed 21,610 total cases and 395 deaths.

Bell County commissioners have reached an agreement with the company Curative, which will set up a large sale vaccine site for first and second doses and will hire local residents to operate it. The site should be in operation by mid to late April.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed six active cases and a total of 349 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 11 cases involving students and three cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,630 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 795 involving students and 835 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed two cases Thursday across two campuses.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed five cases across five campuses.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.

The health district reported 26 additional cases Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 26,122.

Of the total, 220 cases were active Wednesday, 25,454 residents have recovered, and 21 were hospitalized, five of them on ventilators.

The health district reported no additional deaths Wednesday.

The county’s death toll is 448, according to local data.

State data showed 461 deaths Thursday.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 156 active cases Thursday, an increase of nearly 40 over Wednesday, 151 involving students and five involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,692 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 94 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Thursday showed one case involving a student, and a cumulative total of 350 cases, 269 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed five active cases and 277 cases involving students, 290 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed six cases across five campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Thursday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed nine cases at Mart Elementary.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Thursday at McGregor Primary.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,763 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of 15, and 256 probable cases.

State data showed at least 6,844 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 83 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed seven cases across four campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Thursday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported five cases involving employees Thursday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 11 inmates were restricted; four cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; six cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; two cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 100 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 69 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,844 confirmed cases and 184 probable cases Thursday.

State data showed at least 1,992 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 31 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit, where 23 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,090 confirmed and 599 probable cases Thursday.

At least 2,590 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 73 residents, state data showed.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,417 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, at least 5,455 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths, an increase of eight.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,335 confirmed and 300 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Of the total, 1,580 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,065 confirmed and 747 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 1,733 patients have recovered and 48 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported four cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 703 confirmed and 52 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 724 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Thursday had 3,731 confirmed cases and 680 probable cases. At least 4,244 patients have recovered and 104 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Thursday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Thursday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,773 confirmed and 328 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,050 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,247 confirmed and 344 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,525 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,389 confirmed and 1,064 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,429 patients have recovered and 45 have died, according to state data. Four patients were hospitalized.

Mills County had 589 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 624 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,649 confirmed cases Thursday and 410 probable cases. At least 1,998 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data. The county is among almost three dozen participating this week in the state’s Save Our Seniors program. On Monday the county will administer 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine on a first come first served basis for county residents who are 50 or older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Calvert Fire station at 700 Railroad St. in Calvert. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 539 confirmed cases Thursday and 255 probable cases. At least 783 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

