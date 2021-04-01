Advertisement

Central Texas teen accused of stabbing, killing police officer mother to death

Rowena and Miles Speight
Rowena and Miles Speight(Leander Police Department)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEANDER, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Cedar Park arrested Miles Speight, 19, accused of stabbing his mother, Leander Police Department Telecommunications Officer Rowena Speight, to death Wednesday morning.

Officers found the slain mother in her home in the 12000 block of Hero Way West at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Miles Speight fled on foot, possibly armed with a knife, before police arrived.

At the time, the police department in the town southwest of Georgetown asked residents to stay home and lock their doors.

The suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in Cedar Park.

Leander police identified Rowena Speight as an employee, tweeting, “We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of one of our own, Telecommunications Officer Rowena Speight. Yesterday was one of the hardest days for our department as our investigation of an early morning domestic violence incident resulted in the death of one of our own.”

