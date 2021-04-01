Advertisement

Toddler struck by vehicle during family gathering in Central Texas dies

Family gathered to mourn death of loved one when tragedy struck again
(KWQC)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - A one-year-old toddler died after the child was struck by a relative’s vehicle as a Central Texas family gathered to mourn the death of a loved one.

At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, a Teague Police Department officer was approached in the parking lot of the Brookshire Brother’s at 220 Loop 255 and handed an unresponsive child.

Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene to provide medical care for the child, police said.

The child was transported to the Freestone Medical Center where the child was pronounced dead.

An investigator learned that the child had been struck by a vehicle driven by the child’s aunt.

The woman told officers she was “slowly driving her vehicle away” from a family gathering meant to mourn the death of a relative.

She said she stopped when she noticed another person at the gathering yelling at her to stop.

The woman said she did not see the child as she was leaving.

Police said no criminal charges are expected to be filed in this case.

The child and the woman involved in the tragedy were not identified.

