Enjoy the mild weather while you can!

The forecast over the coming days is about what you’d expect in Central Texas during spring; we’re expecting a little bit of everything (outside of high rain chances) over the course of the coming days! We’re starting out this morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s but some locations in Central Texas could see highs near 90° within a week! Patchy frost could be around before sunrise but sunshine all day long should quickly rid us of the frosty conditions. Temperatures should warm into the low 60s by lunch time with upper 60s and low 70s expected for highs late today. Clear skies and calm winds today are expected to be around tonight too so overnight temperatures are expected to again start out in the upper 30s and low 40s Friday morning. Sunshine stays plentiful and highs should be a little warmer as more locations reach the low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies return Saturday but the air should still be relatively dry so morning temperatures will start out cool in the mid 40s but afternoon highs should only reach the upper 60s late in the day. We also could see a few stray light showers late-morning to midday however much of the rain may not reach the ground before evaporating. Depending on how early in the morning precipitation could fall, there’s a chance for isolated graupel. Graupel occurs when rain evaporates as it falls into a dry and cool air mass. The evaporation process helps to cool the air temperature down and some rain could then lightly freeze into what looks like hail. The chances that this happens though isn’t very high and the overall rain chances Saturday are near 20%.

Beautiful weather is expected to be around on Easter itself with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s before afternoon highs reach the low-to-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will likely be the coolest day of next week and heat is expected to build across the entire area. There are still some questions about how hot it’ll get or if we’ll see any rain but confidence is growing that heat will be building. Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday as highs reach the low 80s but high pressure should nudge into our area mid-week. High temperatures Tuesday through Friday are expected to warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. The warmest temperatures are expected west of I-35 where some locations, especially west of Highway 281, could even briefly reach 90°. A storm system could move through next weekend giving us some rain and dropping temperatures but next weekend’s potential for rain partially depends on whether or not a different storm system moves through mid-week. Some forecast models are hinting at a trough of low pressure sliding into the Southern Plains Wednesday. If this were to happen, temperatures Wednesday (and maybe even Tuesday too) would likely be cooler than the mid-80s we have in the forecast with highs potentially staying in the 70s and low 80s. If the trough doesn’t arrive or moves too far to the north, then high pressure will dominate and temperatures will be toasty.

