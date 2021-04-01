FEMA soon to start reimbursing COVID-19-related funeral expenses

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Starting in early April, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will begin reimbursing certain COVID-19-related funeral costs up to $9,000.

To qualify, a person must have died in the U.S. after Jan. 20, 2020.

Additionally, a death certificate must indicate that the death “may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms,” according to FEMA’s website.

Funds can be used to reimburse costs associated with funeral services, internment or cremation.

“With COVID, nobody got the opportunity to pre-plan,” said Sabrina Young, the funeral director at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.

“There were so many losses with not having appropriate services — memorial services,” she said.

Although the application to apply for the funds is not yet open, Young has been helping families gather the necessary paperwork over the past few weeks.

“We just contacted our previous families and let them know that this reimbursement program is going live in April and have an appointment to get more information, so that way we can secure applicants ahead of time,” she said.

Applicants will need to submit an official death certificate, funeral expense documents like receipts and contracts and proof of funds from other sources.

On its website, FEMA notes its assistance under this program cannot “duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, federal/state/local/tribal/territorial government programs or agencies, or other sources.”

Young said this funding will help many families, but she also worries about the mental costs to families that had to bury loved ones during the pandemic.

“The financial is going to be a plus to help that reimbursement, but what about the mental anguish that everybody went through in not celebrating,” Young said.

“We as a community need to get together and get with everybody . . . and we collectively celebrate at the end of the year,” she said.

