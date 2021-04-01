Good, Good Friday weather that lasts into the weekend

We get another night of clear conditions, dry air, and light winds - that all combines to give us a cold night with temperatures falling into the 30s/low 40s tonight.

Tomorrow, Good Friday, will give us a great day as we warm with plenty of sunshine into the upper 60s for the afternoon. It will feel like Spring so hopefully we can take advantage of the nice, quiet weather!

Looking ahead to the weekend - Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with only a few pockets of light rain, sprinkles or drizzle are possible both days. Although needed, it won’t be enough rain to ruin any Easter weekend plans. Mornings will be chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s and afternoons will be pleasant! Saturday gets us in the upper 60s and low 70s are back Sunday.

By next week, we do have a significant warm-up as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s...we could even see a few days close to 90 degrees. We aren’t the only one’s feeling the heat next week - most of the county will have above normal temperatures for the next 6-10 days as a warmer pattern takes over the United States.

