Advertisement

‘How can I pay my bills?’ Single mother faces unexpected challenges after son diagnosed with leukemia

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX)-- During February’s winter storm, 9-year-old Michael Dixon began experiencing unusual pains in his legs.

His mother, Chaundra Dixon, at the time thought it was a cold, the flu, or perhaps COVID-19.

But the diagnosis was leukemia.

“I had a cousin who had it and he died,” said Michael.

“So when I found out I had it, I thought I was going to die.”

His mother, a single parent, immediately became his full-time care giver helping him through his chemotherapy and taking him to dozens of doctor’s appointments a week.

Michael’s doctors said he will need full-time care for at least a year during which his mother won’t be able to work.

“The doctor telling me ‘you cannot work’. Those words hit me,” Chaundra Dixon said.

“Because it’s like ‘how can I pay my bills? I have other babies,’” she said.

Dixon is currently on 12 weeks of unpaid FMLA leave and has already used up her other paid time off options.

She said although she never planned to be in this situation, she is using it as an opportunity to advocate for other single parents in a similar situation, many of them forced to rely on donation sites like GoFundMe to pay the bills while their children fight for their lives.

She says she plans to approach Killeen city leaders about an idea to create a daycare specifically for sick children.

“If they had a center where single parents are still able to work and their kids are cared for in good hands maybe with oncology on call or right there at the center, doctors, nurses,” Chaundra Dixon said.

Dixon has created a GoFundMe page to help with the medical bills and to keep the bills at home paid too.

She said her hope is to use part of the GoFundMe money to jumpstart her dream of a daycare specifically for sick children.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men and two women are facing drug charges after an early-morning chase following an...
Four face drug charges after early-morning Central Texas chase
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
Javier Ambler,40, died after deputies repeatedly used a stun gun on him after a traffic chase.
Deputies indicted in death of former Central Texas high school football player
Cynthia Laird was killed by a falling tree during Saturday's EF-2 tornado in Deadwood.
Texas man was holding wife’s hand, praying during tornado, then falling tree killed her
Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue baby thrown into Rio Grande by smugglers

Latest News

In April, FEMA will begin accepting applications for those who need assistance covering...
FEMA soon to start reimbursing COVID-19-related funeral expenses
Local mom pushing for support for parents with sick children
Local mom pushing for support for parents with sick children
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Slain Central Texas DPS trooper makes final journey home
Altrusa of Waco is hoping to bring comfort to those undergoing cancer treatment.
Waco: Service organization gives free totes full of goodies to cancer patients