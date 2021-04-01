Advertisement

Judge to consider gag order in case of local businessman charged in U.S. Capitol riot

Christopher Grider was picked up by his wife from the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma...
Christopher Grider was picked up by his wife from the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma after a federal judge released him from detention in February under certain conditions.(Courtesy photo)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has scheduled a hearing next Tuesday in Washington, D.C. to consider a gag order in the case of Central Texas vineyard owner Christopher Grider, who’s named in a seven-count indictment stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Attorneys were ordered to be prepared to discuss whether the court should enter an order restricting “extrajudicial statements by parties, witnesses, and attorneys” concerning “a widely publicized or sensational criminal case,” where, among other things, such statements are “likely to interfere with the rights of the accused to a fair trial by an impartial jury.”

Jackson issued the order on March 24, two days after Grider’s attorney, Thomas B. Mayr of Houston, filed a motion seeking dismissal of the most serious of the charges against his client.

In the motion, Mayr argues the fourth count of the indictment, tampering with a witness, victim or informant; obstructive of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, should be dismissed “as this allegation fails to state an offense, fails to provide Mr. Grider with adequate notice of what he is charged with, and does not ensure that a grand jury has found sufficient evidence of the necessary elements of the offense.

The flaw in Count Four of the indictment is that it fails to specify what “proceeding before Congress” Mr. Grider allegedly obstructed,” the motion says.

The nature of the proceeding is an essential element in the charge, Mayr argues, and the indictment to must “provide Mr. Grider and this Court with notice of what “proceeding before Congress” Mr. Grider allegedly obstructed, the motion says.

Grider, was arrested on Jan. 21, after he was named in the seven-count indictment, which also charges destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conflict in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

He was released from custody on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue baby thrown into Rio Grande by smugglers
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
Fire early Wednesday at a Texas travel center destroyed five 18-wheelers.
Fire at Texas travel center destroys five 18-wheelers
Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in the accident. (File)
Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for fallen DPS trooper
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper

Latest News

A three-vehicle crash involving a state trooper left one dead. (File)
Three-vehicle crash involving DPS trooper leaves one dead
Texas quarterback Colt McCoy throws against Ohio State during the first quarter of the Fiesta...
Colt McCoy joined forces with rich UT alumni to pressure university to keep ‘The Eyes of Texas,’ emails show
The motorcycle hit the front left side of the SUV, exploded on impact, and was engulfed in...
Texas man dies in fiery motorcycle crash after leading officers on high-speed chase
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested Thursday morning.
Bond set at $1.35 million for Central Texas man charged with child indecency