Judge to consider gag order in case of local businessman charged in U.S. Capitol riot

(KWTX) - U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has scheduled a hearing next Tuesday in Washington, D.C. to consider a gag order in the case of Central Texas vineyard owner Christopher Grider, who’s named in a seven-count indictment stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Attorneys were ordered to be prepared to discuss whether the court should enter an order restricting “extrajudicial statements by parties, witnesses, and attorneys” concerning “a widely publicized or sensational criminal case,” where, among other things, such statements are “likely to interfere with the rights of the accused to a fair trial by an impartial jury.”

Jackson issued the order on March 24, two days after Grider’s attorney, Thomas B. Mayr of Houston, filed a motion seeking dismissal of the most serious of the charges against his client.

In the motion, Mayr argues the fourth count of the indictment, tampering with a witness, victim or informant; obstructive of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, should be dismissed “as this allegation fails to state an offense, fails to provide Mr. Grider with adequate notice of what he is charged with, and does not ensure that a grand jury has found sufficient evidence of the necessary elements of the offense.

The flaw in Count Four of the indictment is that it fails to specify what “proceeding before Congress” Mr. Grider allegedly obstructed,” the motion says.

The nature of the proceeding is an essential element in the charge, Mayr argues, and the indictment to must “provide Mr. Grider and this Court with notice of what “proceeding before Congress” Mr. Grider allegedly obstructed, the motion says.

Grider, was arrested on Jan. 21, after he was named in the seven-count indictment, which also charges destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conflict in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

He was released from custody on Feb. 24.

