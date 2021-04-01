Advertisement

Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for State Trooper Chad Walker

No one was seriously injured.
By Megan Vanselow and Royden Ogletree
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday evening during the procession for fallen State Trooper Chad Walker.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that Walker passed away from injuries he sustained following a shooting on Friday, March 26th.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles escorted the body of Trooper Walker from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest to his home town of Groesbeck.

