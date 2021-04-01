Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for State Trooper Chad Walker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday evening during the procession for fallen State Trooper Chad Walker.

The accident happened near Old Robinson Road.

No one was seriously injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that Walker passed away from injuries he sustained following a shooting on Friday, March 26th.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles escorted the body of Trooper Walker from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest to his home town of Groesbeck.

