More than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide, 100 more in Central Texas

(KWTX) – The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 3,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 2,395,313, while in Central Texas 100 additional cases were reported, boosting the regional total to 75,766.

Four more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

COVID-19 has now claimed as many as 1,612 lives in Central Texas, but according to Department of State Health Services data Wednesday the regional death toll was 1,595 including 395 Bell County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 409; 33 Bosque County residents; 83 Coryell County residents; 31 Falls County residents; 48 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 104 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 73 Limestone County residents; 461 McLennan County residents, 13 more than the local count of 448; 45 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 142; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 126 to 47,404 Wednesday.

At least 93,717 cases were active Wednesday statewide, and 2,637,690 residents have recovered.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, 169,280 or 22.7% of all residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking had received a first dose and 102,330 or 13.7% were fully vaccinated.

Statewide 7,422,893 or 33.1% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 3,972,931 or 17.7% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Data Wednesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County 51473 residents, or 18.9% of those 16 and older had received the first dose, and 32,767 or 12% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 52,551 residents, or 26.2% of those 16 and older have received one dose, and 32,477 or 16.2% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 31.5% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 15.5% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 14.8% have received one and 9.3% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 22.9% have received one and 14.5% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 20.1% have received one dose and 9.2% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 38% have received one dose and 21.8% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 27.5% have received one dose and 15.7% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 20.4% have received one dose and 11.4% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 23.9% have received one dose and 11.3% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 20.6% have received one dose and 11.8% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 27.8% have received one dose and 15% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 33.4% have received one dose and 19.7% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 32.6% have received one dose and 19.7% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 26.1% have received one and 15.4% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 18.5% have received one dose and 7.8% are fully vaccinated.

More than a million initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers around the state this week and nearly 24,000 of them are headed for vaccination hub sites, clinics, supermarkets, and pharmacies in Central Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services expects another 200,000 initial doses to be available directly from the federal government to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.

The state is also ordering 587,950 second doses of vaccine for those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine a few weeks ago.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated, although state officials say those 80 and older should be moved to the front of the line, regardless of whether they have appointments.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for residents who are 16 and 17, state health officials said.

The state allocated 13,200 doses to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

DSHS did not show an allocation for the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, but Navarro Regional Hospital is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, part of the 10,770 doses allocated to other area providers.

In Bell County, H-E-B pharmacy No. 39 in Belton is due to receive 300 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B pharmacy No. 381 in Harker Heights is due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B pharmacy No. 721 in Killeen is due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshires Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; DSHS Region 7 headquarters in Temple is due to receive 500 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and H-E-B pharmacy No. 71 in Temple is due to receive 300 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

In McLennan County H-E-B pharmacies Nos. 423, 557, 583, 64 and 672 are each due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Walgreens pharmacy on South Valley Mills Drive is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

In Bosque County the Clifton Medical Clinic and Goodall Witcher Hospital are each due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Coryell County, Gatesville Drug Company is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and H-E-B pharmacy No. 403 is due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Christina Melton Crain state prison unit in Gatesville is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; the Alfred D. Hughes prison unit is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Linda Woodman State Jail is due to receive 100 doses each of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

In Freestone County, Brookshires Pharmacy No. 10 in Fairfield is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Freestone Medical Center is Fairfield is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hamilton County, the Family Practice Rural Health Clinic in Hamilton and Hamilton General Hospital are both due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Jordan Pharmacy in Hamilton is due to receive 300 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Hico Clinic in Hico is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Hill County, Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro is due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Hillsboro Kidney Center is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Brookshire’s pharmacy No. 36 in Whitney is due to receive 100 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Leon County, the Family Medicine Clinic in Jewett is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and St. Joseph Normangee Family Medicine in Normangee is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Limestone County, Parkview Rural Health Clinic in Mexia is due to receive 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Milam County, the Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Robertson County Healthpoint Franklin in Franklin and Healthpoint In Hearne are both due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and St Joseph Family Medicine in Hearne is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Limestone and Robertson counties are among 35 statewide picked to participate in the fifth week of the state’s Save Our Seniors program under which state and local officials coordinate either to provide drive-thru vaccination to older residents or to administer the vaccine directly to homebound seniors.

“As Texas expands vaccine eligibility, we will continue to utilize the Save Our Seniors program to make sure that seniors who wish to get vaccinated are able to quickly receive their first and second doses,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services Tuesday launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments. Residents may create profiles and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call l 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to enroll.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District Wednesday reported the death of another resident diagnosed with the virus, a Killeen woman in her 80s, increasing the county’s death toll to 409, according to local data.

The health district also reported another 59 cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 21,504.

Of the total, 293 cases were active Wednesday and 20,802 residents have recovered.

The county’s incidence rate rose Wednesday to 80.7 per 100,000 residents.

State data, including Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,551 confirmed cases and 395 deaths, an increase of one.

“About this time after spring break we expected an increase, so we ask everyone to please exercise caution coming into Easter and continue to help us keep rates low,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Wednesday.

Bell County commissioners have reached an agreement with the company Curative, which will set up a large sale vaccine site for first and second doses and will hire local residents to operate it. The site should be in operation by mid to late April.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 3 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed six active cases and a total of 345 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed nine cases involving students and five cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,628 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 793 involving students and 835 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Wednesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed five cases across five campuses.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 26 additional cases Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 26,122.

Of the total, 220 cases were active Wednesday, 25,454 residents have recovered, and 21 were hospitalized, five of them on ventilators.

The health district reported no additional deaths Wednesday.

The county’s death toll is 448, according to local data.

State data showed 461 deaths Wednesday.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 117 active cases Wednesday, 111 involving students, one involving facuklty and five involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,652 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 67 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Wednesday showed one case involving a student, and a cumulative total of 350 cases, 269 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed five active cases and 277 cases involving students, 290 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed five cases across four campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed nine cases at Mart Elementary.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Wednesday at McGregor Primary.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,748 confirmed and 254 probable cases Wednesday.

State data showed at least 6,841 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 83 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed three cases across three campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported five cases involving employees Wednesday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 11 inmates were restricted; four cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; six cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; two cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 29 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,850 confirmed cases and 184 probable cases Wednesday.

State data showed at least 1,991 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 31 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit, where 23 inmates were restricted.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,091 confirmed and 599 probable cases Wednesday.

At least 2,588 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 73 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,401 confirmed and 2,222 probable cases Wednesday.

Of the total, at least 5,459 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths, an increase of three.

Local data showed 142 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,336 confirmed and 300 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Of the total, 1,578 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,059 confirmed and 747 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 1,730 patients have recovered and 48 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported four cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 703 confirmed and 52 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 723 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Wednesday had 3,722 confirmed cases and 678 probable cases. At least 4,236 patients have recovered and 104 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Wednesday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,771 confirmed and 328 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,045 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,247 confirmed and 341 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,521 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,387 confirmed and 1,062 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,426 patients have recovered and 45 have died, according to state data. Eleven cases were active, and one patient was hospitalized Wednesday.

Mills County had 589 confirmed and 61 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 623 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,649 confirmed cases Wednesday and 408 probable cases. At least 1,990 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data. The county is among almost three dozen participating this week in the state’s Save Our Seniors program. On Monday the county will administer 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine on a first come first served basis for county residents who are 50 or older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Calvert Fire station at 700 Railroad St. in Calvert. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 540 confirmed cases Wednesday and 255 probable cases. At least 781 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

