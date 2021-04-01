Nolanville gets generous with vaccine doses

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - For the last three weeks, the city of Nolanville has been allotted doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and a local couple has worked to reach a unique audience for all 600 doses.

Irene Andrews and Joan Hinshaw started making calls to businesses and residents who may have a hard time signing up for online vaccine appointments and booked the doses all by paper pen.

“The whole purpose was to contact those people who don’t have computers or technology to register for a vaccination, so we feel like we picked up a lot of those people fortunately and a lot of other people too and I feel like we’ve gotten a lot of good feedback,” Hinshaw said.

In the third week of doses the two decided to prioritize members of the local media who wanted to be vaccinated, resulting in several getting their first shots Wednesday.

“Across the board every reporter I spoke to whether it was print or TV media no one had gotten theirs and I said you guys are front liners to me, day in and day out you go out to get the stories, you need to be vaccinated,” Andrews said.

“When it opened up to all Texans I said, ‘We have got to get our friends in the media on this list, they deserve it.’”

This was the last shipment of first doses Nolanville expects to get.

Hinshaw says they will be getting enough second doses to provide to everyone that got their first dose there in the coming weeks.

Both Andrews and Hinshaw say they will continue to help those needing to find an appointment by calling around and helping them get on a list.

