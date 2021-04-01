Residents lined roadsides to salute fallen Central Texas trooper; one produced a video tribute

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Residents lined roadsides Wednesday night as a long line of law enforcement officers escorted fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker from Waco’s Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center home to Groesbeck, and one of them produced a video tribute.

The Kings stand with the Walkers, Texas DPS, all our blue family. Honoring Trooper Chad Walker. Posted by Isabel King on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Isabel King pulled over and waited for the procession to show her support for Walker, whom she didn’t know personally, but whose death hit close to home.

“I am a police officer’s wife, and I am part of a police community, a police family,” King said.

“One person knows another person, it just becomes a brotherhood and a sisterhood, and we want to be there for each other,” she said.

“And I wanted to make sure I allowed my daughter to see what is done and show respect and teach her that too.”

King says seeing the kind comments and thousands of shares her video attracted brings her peace in knowing that Central Texans stand together.

She said she hopes it brings the Walker family peace as well.

Walker was shot repeatedly last Friday night as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist west of Mexia.

He was taken to the Waco hospital in critical condition.

On Monday the DPS said he no longer had signs of viable brain activity.

He remained on life support until Wednesday so his organs could be donated.

