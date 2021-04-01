Second Amendment sanctuary state bill heard in Austin

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - State lawmakers on the House State Affairs Committee heard three gun bills Thursday, including a bill that would designate Texas a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary state.

House Bill 2622, which has 47 authors and co-authors, would ban state and local entities from enforcing federal gun laws that are not also found in state law.

“We live here in Texas, and we’re concerned about our guns and our rights,” Damon Cross, the owner of Average Joe Guns in Killeen, told KWTX.

Meanwhile, Gyl Switzer, the executive director of Texas Gun Sense, told KWTX that the bill, if enacted into law, would almost certainly be challenged in court.

“There are some cases where a federal charge might make more sense than a state charge or might fill a gap, and we need to have jurisdictions able to enforce laws that keep people safe,” Switzer told KWTX.

Cross said that the bill is needed because some gun rights advocates are worried about tighter gun restrictions that could come under the Biden administration.

“It’s a bigger concern this year,” Cross said.

Lawmakers also heard House Bill 1500 and House Bill 2558.

The former would prohibit the governor from restricting the sale and transportation of firearms during a state of emergency.

“During those times, people are concerned with their safety and they’re concerned with their family’s safety,” Cross said.

Several witnesses at the hearing emphasized that the bill was not intended to target Gov. Greg Abbott, but instead future governors who might attempt to restrict access to guns during disasters.

The latter bill would prohibit state agencies from doing business with companies that “discriminate” against the firearm and ammunition industries.

“All of these bills, they strike me as grandstanding — and at the cost of the safety of Texans, and that’s a serious thing,” Switzer said.

