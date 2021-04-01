Advertisement

Skunk trapped in backyard of house near local county offices was rabid

A skunk that appeared to be ill that was trapped in the backyard of a house near several...
A skunk that appeared to be ill that was trapped in the backyard of a house near several Lampasas County offices was rabid. (File)(KFYR)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) – A skunk that appeared to be ill that was trapped in the backyard of a house near several Lampasas County offices was rabid, officials said Thursday.

Lampasas Animal Control Officer Joe Schwartzer picked up the skunk on Wednesday from behind the home in the 500 block of South Main, a block away from the Lampasas County Appraisal District office and two blocks away from the Lampasas County Jail.

Schwartzer euthanized the skunk and submitted the animal to a lab for rabies testing.

He was notified Thursday the skunk was rabid.

Two dogs were in contact with the skunk, but both were current on their rabies vaccinations.

The two dogs received booster shots as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue baby thrown into Rio Grande by smugglers
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
Fire early Wednesday at a Texas travel center destroyed five 18-wheelers.
Fire at Texas travel center destroys five 18-wheelers
Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in the accident. (File)
Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for fallen DPS trooper

Latest News

Janada Shyetta Morrison, 31, was last seen in Universal City. Authorities are looking for a...
Alert issued for missing Texas woman believed to be ‘in imminent danger’
One of the resident who lined roadsides as a long line of law enforcement officers escorted...
Residents lined roadsides to salute fallen Central Texas trooper; one produced a video tribute
Robert Speed was last employed with Killeen ISD on Sept. 29, 2020, the same day investigators...
Parents weren’t told after local school bus driver arrested on child porn charges
David R. Renner
Texas physical therapist charged with sexual assault at hospital