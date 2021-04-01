Skunk trapped in backyard of house near local county offices was rabid

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) – A skunk that appeared to be ill that was trapped in the backyard of a house near several Lampasas County offices was rabid, officials said Thursday.

Lampasas Animal Control Officer Joe Schwartzer picked up the skunk on Wednesday from behind the home in the 500 block of South Main, a block away from the Lampasas County Appraisal District office and two blocks away from the Lampasas County Jail.

Schwartzer euthanized the skunk and submitted the animal to a lab for rabies testing.

He was notified Thursday the skunk was rabid.

Two dogs were in contact with the skunk, but both were current on their rabies vaccinations.

The two dogs received booster shots as a precaution.

