Special Easter egg hunt planned for some special Central Texas children

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – An Easter egg hunt for those with special needs and their families will be held on Good Friday in Waco with some changes because of the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

The fifth annual Easter Eggstravaganza hosted by Elite Therapy Center and No Limitations will be a drive-thru event to ensure the safety of participants, many of whom are in high-risk categories for the virus.

Last year’s hunt was canceled because of COVID-19, which makes the return this year that much sweeter.

“We are so excited,” said Elite Therapy Center owner Kari McKown.

“This year we are going to be doing our event drive-thru style for the safety and protection of everyone.”

The hunt is a sensory friendly, all-inclusive Easter egg hunt for children with special needs and disabilities.

In year’s past, they’ve provided such accommodations as textured or beeping eggs for the visually impaired.

For those in wheelchairs, eggs are hidden at a higher level so they can easily be picked up.

Organizers have also provided headphones to limit the loud noises that can alarm some kids and paired children with ‘buddies’ to help with the hunt.

This year, they’re keeping all those needs in mind, but getting creative as participants will simply pass by in the safety of their own cars.

“This year it is actually super sensory friendly because with the kids being inside their car and not getting out, this helps them not get over overstimulated,” McKown said.

“They don’t’ have to worry about a crowd or being touched or something that might cause a behavior reaction.”

Nearly two dozen vendors will set up different stopping points.

“We have vendors from all over Central Texas who will be setting up creative and fun ways for kids to hunt Easter eggs directly from their car.”

McKown says the Easter Bunny may even make an appearance and the bunny won’t be the only furry animal on site.

“We have a mobile petting zoo to allow kids to be able to pet animals straight form their car window.”

“This is going to be such an exciting event and we are glad to be able to offer it again this year,” McKown said.

The event is free, and registration is not required.

The Eggstravaganza will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Elite Therapy Center at 601 West Loop 340 in Waco.

