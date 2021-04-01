Advertisement

Texas man dies in fiery motorcycle crash after leading officers on high-speed chase

The motorcycle hit the front left side of the SUV, exploded on impact, and was engulfed in...
The motorcycle hit the front left side of the SUV, exploded on impact, and was engulfed in flames.(KAUZ)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a fiery motorcycle crash after leading officers on a high-speed chase through two Texas counties as Gage Allen Salsman, 28, of Henrietta.

Salsman died at around 4 p.m. Tuesday when he ran a red light in Wichita Falls and his motorcycle slammed into an SUV during a pursuit through Clay and Wichita counties.

He was traveling at more than 85 miles per hour at the time of the crash, authorities told KAUZ in Wichita Falls.

A pregnant woman in the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde told KAUZ officers tried to pull Salsman over in Henrietta.

He refused to stop and led officers on a chase that reached speeds of 105 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 287.

The chase entered Wichita County and eventually Wichita Falls.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke told KAUZ witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle driver put his head down, increase his speed and run the red light at the intersection.

The motorcycle hit the front left side of the SUV, exploded on impact, and was engulfed in flames.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue baby thrown into Rio Grande by smugglers
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
Fire early Wednesday at a Texas travel center destroyed five 18-wheelers.
Fire at Texas travel center destroys five 18-wheelers
Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in the accident. (File)
Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for fallen DPS trooper
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper

Latest News

A three-vehicle crash involving a state trooper left one dead. (File)
Three-vehicle crash involving DPS trooper leaves one dead
Texas quarterback Colt McCoy throws against Ohio State during the first quarter of the Fiesta...
Colt McCoy joined forces with rich UT alumni to pressure university to keep ‘The Eyes of Texas,’ emails show
Christopher Grider was picked up by his wife from the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma...
Judge to consider gag order in case of local businessman charged in U.S. Capitol riot
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested Thursday morning.
Bond set at $1.35 million for Central Texas man charged with child indecency