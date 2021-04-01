Texas man dies in fiery motorcycle crash after leading officers on high-speed chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a fiery motorcycle crash after leading officers on a high-speed chase through two Texas counties as Gage Allen Salsman, 28, of Henrietta.

Salsman died at around 4 p.m. Tuesday when he ran a red light in Wichita Falls and his motorcycle slammed into an SUV during a pursuit through Clay and Wichita counties.

He was traveling at more than 85 miles per hour at the time of the crash, authorities told KAUZ in Wichita Falls.

A pregnant woman in the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde told KAUZ officers tried to pull Salsman over in Henrietta.

He refused to stop and led officers on a chase that reached speeds of 105 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 287.

The chase entered Wichita County and eventually Wichita Falls.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke told KAUZ witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle driver put his head down, increase his speed and run the red light at the intersection.

The motorcycle hit the front left side of the SUV, exploded on impact, and was engulfed in flames.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

