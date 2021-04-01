Texas physical therapist charged with sexual assault at hospital

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A DFW area physical therapist is charged with sexually assaulting a woman who was in his care in a Carrollton hospital in 2019.

Carrollton Police charged 50-year-old David R. Renner of Frisco with sexual assault for the August 9, 2019 incident at what at the time was Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Carrollton.

Police said the woman was hospitalized for a hip injury and Renner, a contract employee for the hospital, was her physical therapist.

The victim told police Renner sexually assaulted her during what was supposed to be therapeutic massage session.

Upon his indictment by a Denton County Grand Jury this week, Renner was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail.

Renner has worked at various medical facilities throughout the local area.

Anyone else who may have been victimized is encouraged to contact their local police, or Carrollton Police Det. Brandon Bonner at (972) 466-4766.

