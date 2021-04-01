Three-vehicle crash involving DPS trooper leaves one dead

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one motorist dead.

According to a report from Texas DPS, at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 94 about six miles west of Groveton, a 2003 Mack truck towing a pole trailer was eastbound and a 2017 marked Texas DPS patrol vehicle was westbound.

The DPS trooper identified a traffic violation on another eastbound vehicle and made a U-turn.

As the patrol vehicle was attempting to re-enter the eastbound lane, the driver of the Mack truck drove over into the westbound lane and struck a 2019 Jeep Wrangler head-on.

The 18-wheeler then crossed back over the eastbound lane and struck the back right side of the DPS vehicle and continued off the roadway and overturned onto its passenger side and caught on fire.

The driver of the Mack truck was identified as Chad Deford, 35, of Livingston.

Deford was not injured in the crash.

The Texas DPS trooper was identified as Brady Germeroth, 37, of Crockett.

Germeroth also escaped injury.

The driver of the Jeep, Melanie Painter, 53, of Groveton, was transported to Crockett Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation.

