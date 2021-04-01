VA study shows how long COVID-19 vaccine immunity could last

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texans continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a common question has come up. How long will immunity last?

The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Research and Development have conducted a study to determine just how long the vaccine’s effectiveness will last.

More than 240,000 veterans have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

By examining antibodies, researchers found vaccines can provide immunity for at least seven to nine months, similar to the time actual COVID patients have experienced.

Texas A&M Central Texas Director of Nursing Amy Mersiovsky says there’s a possibility that the vaccine could become like the yearly flu-shot.

“We know that some of the variant strains, they may be more contagious, they may cause some more really serious infection,” she said.

“Many of the vaccines we received as children, we’ve needed boosters for. Because the flu changes every year, we need to get a flu shot every year. So, the possibility that we may need COVID-19 vaccine boosters really isn’t all that surprising.”

Many Central Texans say if it turns out to be an annual vaccine, they won’t go through the hassle of getting one, while other say they wouldn’t mind.

Central Texas VA Director Michael Kiefer says while much data is still to be collected before conclusions are made, one thing is certain, science is leading the way.

“We trust the scientists and follow the CDC guidelines on what they advise the general public to do,” he said.

“That guidance hasn’t changed in a long time, and once we get to that point in our history where a majority of the population is vaccinated, then maybe we’ll start to see that guidance modified and changed.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.