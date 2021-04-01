Advertisement

Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark brands, are displayed at a store in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some household supplies are expected to cost more at the grocery store in the coming months because of market impacts.

Kimberly-Clark, which makes popular brands Huggies, Kleenex and Pull-Ups, announced Wednesday it plans to increase prices in its baby and child care, adult care and Scott Bathroom tissue businesses.

The Texas-based corporation said the increases will take effect in late June because of “significant commodity cost inflation.”

While Kimberly-Clark didn’t list all brands affected by the price hike, it did say net selling prices will increase “across a majority of its North America consumer products business.”

Other brands Kimberly-Clark manufactures include Poise, Cottonelle, Depend and Viva.

Customers can expect price percentage increases ranging from the mid-to-high single digits.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River
Texas Rangers rescue baby thrown into Rio Grande by smugglers
DPS Trooper Chad Walker.
Central Texas trooper’s organ donation could have far-reaching impact
Fire early Wednesday at a Texas travel center destroyed five 18-wheelers.
Fire at Texas travel center destroys five 18-wheelers
Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in the accident. (File)
Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for fallen DPS trooper
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper

Latest News

Remy and Reese Erickson were safely born together in November 2019.
‘Instant love’: Formerly conjoined twins now thriving
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Formerly conjoined twins in Minnesota now thriving
CBP officers removed and seized 264 packages weighing 421 pounds.
CBP officers seize $8.4 million in meth at Texas port of entry
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction in Chauvin trial testimony