Central Texas honors fallen DPS Officer Chad Walker

Police departments across the state turned on red and blue lights in solidarity Thursday to...
Police departments across the state turned on red and blue lights in solidarity Thursday to honor fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police departments across the state turned on red and blue lights in solidarity Thursday to honor fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker.

The lights were followed by a moment of silence, all an effort coordinated by Governor Greg Abbott. Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams says the outpouring of support has been unbelievable.

“This is our family,” he said.

“We may not share the same blood, but we are brothers and sisters in this line of work, no matter what agency you work for. And...when one of us bleeds, we all bleed.”

Williams says he hopes that the support for Walker continues for all law enforcement as they move forward. for now, he says trooper walker’s sacrifice should never be forgotten...

“We’re gonna show his family, blood or blue, how much we appreciate his service,” he said.

“We love him and Godspeed to him.”

Services have been announced for Walker in Groesbeck next week. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6 from noon to 8 p.m.

The funeral services will be on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

